Rochester’s Thaw Fest returns in March

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s biggest music festival will return this March; on Dec. 11 the lineup for Rochester’s Thaw Music Festival was announced.

The lineup will include upcoming artists like Mae Simpson, Nur-D and for the first time, local artist DYL.

Continuing last year’s tradition, the festival will take place at several downtown venues including the Chateau Theater, Blue Duck Kitchen, Cafe Steam, Treedome, Art Heads Emporium and LC’s Venue.

Thaw Fest Festival director, Nick Novotny says that the local music fans are already talking about and exceptionally excited about the lineup and they are hopeful for another sellout like they had last year.

“Some people that have never played Rochester before are coming down,” said Novotny. “So, take, take a rip through the list if you’re, if you’re coming to the fest and get to know some of these bands and then you might end up with a new favorite local band by the time the festival is done.”

To purchase tickets and see the full lineup to Thaw Fest, CLICK HERE