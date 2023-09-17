Rochester’s Soldiers Field East Playground closing Monday for two weeks amid construction

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester’s Soldiers Field East Playground will be closing for two weeks starting Monday, Sept. 18, for new playground amenities.

The East Playground, otherwise known as the Roy Sutherland Playground, will be getting new amenities that focus on ‘accessible play’, according to the city’s Facebook page.

Credit: City of Rochester Facebook Page

People hoping to play in the area are encouraged to play at the West Playground, also known as the ‘Field of Fun’ which will remain open.

George Gibbs Drive SW remains closed, so the public is advised to park at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial lot in the meantime.