Rochester’s inaugural sensory event happening May 20

(ABC 6 News) – The Autism Resource Guide announced Rochester’s inaugural, free, sensory-sensitive Family Fun Day will occur on Saturday, May 20.

The event will take place in Mayo Park from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be free parking at the Civic Center Ramp as well as a special needs drop-off location.

Over 50 community organizations have partnered to make the event happen including special needs advocacy groups, service providers, inclusive community organizations, medical and mental health clinics, restaurants, floral shops, wholesale stores, non-profit charities and more.

A variety of activities are being planned including a petting zoo, VR gaming truck, laser tag, face painting, obstacle courses, craft stations, an ice cream cart, tons of bubbles, and much more!

Family Fun Day is funded in part by a Rochester Downtown Alliance Start-Up Event Grant.

Learn more about Family Fun Day, HERE.