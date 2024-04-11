Rochesterfest button contest

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton bought the first Rochesterfest button in Thursday’s button kickoff, marking the 41st year of the event.

This year’s theme will be “Live Your Dream.”

The Rochesterfest board received 28 entries, narrowing that list down to five finalists which the public then voted for their favorite.

This year’s winner, Mike Pruett, is no stranger to the event. Pruett has won five times now, receiving 300 for his 2024 design.

“I try to make it so it’s a little more fantasy, you know? Like I said, living your dream, I mean what is, what do you dream? Crazy stuff sometimes and fun stuff, but that’s what I try to do,” said Pruett.

The buttons will be available in early May, costing $5 each.

Rochesterfest kicks off on June 22 at Soldiers Field.