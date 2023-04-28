Rochester woman racks up 7 charges after alleged cheek-biting, car theft, DWI crashes

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces multiple charges after an April 20 alleged car theft-turned-DWI.

Brittany Fawn Breaker, 32, was charged with felony fleeing from a traffic collision causing injury, gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm and driving while intoxicated, two counts of misdemeanor collision with an unattended vehicle, one count of misdemeanor assault, and one count of misdemeanor driving after license revocation.

According to court documents, Rochester police were called to a NW Rochester restaurant at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, April 20, after a woman called dispatch to say Breaker had stolen her vehicle while intoxicated and had crashed into multiple parked cars before fleeing the scene.

A second woman who had been in the car with Breaker allegedly told police Breaker “jumped over the seat” of the vehicle and bit her on the cheek, and that she had been injured again when Breaker allegedly ran into the cars in the parking lot.

The woman told police she had been able to get out of the car before Breaker drove away from the restaurant.

Rochester police allegedly spoke to multiple people who said Breaker had run into their cars before exiting the lot.

According to court documents, police located Breaker on a NW Rochester road and pulled her over.

Breaker allegedly smelled of alcohol, exhibited signs of intoxication, refused to complete field sobriety tests, and admitted to being drunk several times.

Police claim a preliminary breath test came back with a 0.23 BAC, nearly thrice the legal driving limit.

Breaker’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 22.