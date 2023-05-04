Rochester woman pleads guilty to pinning guard against business with car

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman appeared in court Thursday to plead guilty to pinning a 4S security guard against an outdoor wall after a night out.

Mariam Abdu Adiga, 25, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm and 5th-degree assault dating back to Feb. 19.

Two additional charges of DWI were dismissed, as well as two assault charges from a 2022 case.

According to court records, Rochester police responded to 4S Entertainment, located at 3160 Wellner Dr. NE, at about 6 a.m. Feb. 19

Police claimed a group of friends, including Adiga, was upset about leaving the speakeasy without a friend, and a security guard was “trying to get (them) to move along.”

According to the guard, Adiga drove her Buick Enclave onto the curb and pinned the man’s legs and torso against a business next to 4S using the grille of the car.

According to court documents, the man scraped his hands on the vehicle and felt pain during the pinning.

Police located the vehicle after Adiga backed away, and arrested her.

According to Adiga’s plea agreement, she has claimed a partial Norgaard plea, alleging memory loss due to intoxication or amnesia.

Adiga was immediately sentenced to two years’ probation and $500 in fines or 50 hours of community service to be completed within 18 months.

If Adiga does not complete her probation, she may be re-sentenced to a year in prison.