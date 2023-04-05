Rochester woman out $30K in bitcoin scam

(ABC 6 News) – A 71-year-old Rochester woman is out $30,000 in a bitcoin phone scam.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), on Mar. 30, the woman received a phone call from a person who identified themselves as an Amazon employee and gave an Amazon phone number.

RPD said the scammer told the woman her bank account had been hacked by someone in Europe and that she needed to take money out of her account and purchase bitcoin.

RPD said the woman made two transactions from her bank account, each withdrawing $15,000, to purchase bitcoin and provided that information to the scammer.

It is unlikely the woman will get her money back, according to RPD.