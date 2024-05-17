Rochester woman announces candidacy for Olmsted County Commissioner

(ABC 6 News) – On Friday, April Sutor announced her candidacy for District 3 Olmsted County Commissioner for the upcoming November 2024 election.

In a statement from a press release, Sutor says. “I am honored to announce my candidacy for County Commissioner. My extensive background in human and social services gives me a deep understanding of the diverse challenges our community faces. Now, I am eager to utilize my skills and experience to continue to serve the people of Olmsted County and address the pressing issues facing our children and families, working adults and seniors.”

According to the release, Sutor is looking to prioritize affordable housing, sustainability, budget balancing, and “addressing needs arising from increasing life and health spans; and implementing the county’s strategic plan.”

Sutor recently retired as Director of Innovation and Collaboration at Family Service Rochester. During her time there, she led the Meadow Park Initiative, a place-based, neighborhood initiative empowering residents, engaging youth, and improving access to services, according to the release.