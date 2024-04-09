Rochester teenager charged with rape of child

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teenager was charged Tuesday with the rape of a child under age 7.

Austin Anthony Russ, 18, was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration and 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct–contact with a child.

According to court documents, Rochester police spoke with a woman April 6, who said three days earlier, the child told a man Russ had sexually assaulted her.

Russ denied touching the child when the man spoke to him.

The man told the woman on April 6, and the child detailed the alleged attack to her.

According to court documents, the second time the man confronted Russ, the teenager said “whatever she says, I did it.”

At about 2 a.m. April 7, police responded to a different location, where a second man told police Russ had arrived, drunk, and said he sexually assaulted a child.

Court documents allege that once taken into custody, Russ told Rochester police he had assaulted the child.

Russ’ next court hearing is scheduled for April 23. He is currently held at the Olmsted County ADC on $100,000 bail, with or without conditions.