Rochester teen killed in crash Friday night near Cannon Falls

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teen was killed in a car crash on Friday night in Vermillion Township, Minn.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 18-year-old Ruweyda Fowsi was driving on Northfield Boulevard near 210th St. E around 7 p.m.

The Medical Examiner notes that Fowsi died from multiple blunt force injuries in a motor vehicle collision.

There are no additional details regarding the crash available at this time.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News is working to learn more information and will update this article once it is available.