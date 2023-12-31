Rochester teen killed in crash Friday night near Cannon Falls
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester teen was killed in a car crash on Friday night in Vermillion Township, Minn.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 18-year-old Ruweyda Fowsi was driving on Northfield Boulevard near 210th St. E around 7 p.m.
The Medical Examiner notes that Fowsi died from multiple blunt force injuries in a motor vehicle collision.
There are no additional details regarding the crash available at this time.
This is a developing story and ABC 6 News is working to learn more information and will update this article once it is available.