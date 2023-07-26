Rochester street maintenance to impact 2nd St. SW traffic for several days

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester announced that street maintenance activities will lead to impacts along 2nd St. SW for several days.

Rochester Public Works crews will be performing work from July 31 through August 9 with the following impacts:

July 31 – August 6

Westbound 2nd St. SW will be reduced to one lane through the 13th Ave. SW intersection.

13th Ave. SW will be closed north of 2nd St. SW.

July 31 – August 6

Eastbound 2nd St. SW will be reduced to one lane through the 12th Ave. SW intersection.

August 7 – 9

Travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction on 2nd St. SW from 11th Ave. SW to 16th Ave. SW.

The left hand turn lane onto southbound 14th Ave. SW will remain open and continue providing Emergency Room access.

To learn more about city projects, CLICK HERE.