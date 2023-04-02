Rochester Spring Craft & Vendor Shopping Event

(ABC 6 News) – Local vendors came together at Graham Park for the Rochester spring and craft shopping event.

This seasonal event welcomed the public to shop at a variety of these shops under one roof.

from local crafts to jewelry, there was something for everyone.

The Cup of Gnomes was one of many vendors that showed up and they had a lot of items for sale.

“The gnomes are all handmade also, and she does either the sports ones or mismatch ones with different sayings or different objects on them,” The Cup of Gnomes vendor Dawn Piens said.

The Cup of Gnomes have been doing business for the past six years and they plan to attend more events like this in the future.