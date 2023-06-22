Rochester sex offender accused of violating probation to provide tobacco products to minor

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Thursday on charges of contributing to the delinquency of children, as well as providing tobacco or tobacco products to children under age 18.

Johnathan Casper Hassig was accused of providing two teenagers with tobacco vapes in April of this year.

Hassig, 21, was previously convicted of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a young teenager in Wabasha County Court back in 2020.

The conditions of his probation state that Hassig may not have contact with juvenile girls.

According to Wabasha County court records, Hassig has been accused of violating the terms of his probations in July of 2022 before the April 2023 violation.

According to court documents, Rochester police began their investigation into Hassig after a report that underage girls were at his home. Police determined that one of the teenagers was 17 years old.

Hassig allegedly admitted to police that he knew the girl was a juvenile.

A warrant was issued for the Hassig’s arrest after he failed to appear for an initial hearing in Olmsted County Court June 13.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 18.