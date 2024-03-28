Rochester school food pantry feeds, clothes students in need

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – When Rochester Public School students head into spring break, kids and their families will be on the hook to provide their own meals.

One Rochester counselor has made it her mission to connect food insecure families with a resource available at their school.

But with her panty running low, she seeks new action to keep it full.