Rochester residents encouraged to take part in 2023 Spring Fit City Challenge

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester residents are encouraged to get up and move this spring by taking part in the Spring Fit City Challenge.

The challenge, which is being championed by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton in collaboration with many community partners, will take place from April 15 to May 31.

The challenge encourages Rochester residents to participate by setting a personal six-week goal (at least 10 minutes of movement per day), tracking the number of minutes of movement, and completing and submitting a tracking sheet for a chance to win prizes. Whether it be gardening, taking a walk around the block or running a marathon, it all counts as long as residents are moving.

Community members can also participate in upcoming community events and activities such as those listed, HERE.

“As we kick-off this Spring Fit City Challenge, I hope this program encourages people to get out and explore the City while improving their heart health,” said Mayor Norton. “Since this program launched in 2020, it has been wonderful to see the growth in the number of residents participating in this initiative. The spring is a great time to get outside and enjoy our parks and over 100 miles of trails.”

Mayor Norton will kick off the Spring Fit City Challenge at the “Bike Lanes, Bike Boxes, and Cycle-Tracks” Community Education class on April 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Northrop Community Education Center in Rochester.

The challenge was developed by the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention, to encourage people to live active, healthy lifestyles.