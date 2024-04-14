Rochester Record Show returns

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Vintage music lovers enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday by browsing vinyl records at the Rochester Record Show.

The show returned for their tenth time on Saturday afternoon for the spring edition at Little Thistle Brewing Company.

The show featured eight vendors that had a wide selection of records, albums, CD’s and other music memorabilia to browse, while also trying brewed craft beer from Little Thistle.

Rich Franson of MSP Music Expo, which organized the event, said interest in vinyls and vintage music is continuing to grow because of nostalgia.

“People like something that they can hold, they can see it, they can feel it, they can touch it, hang it on the wall or play it on their turn table,” Franson said.

Organizers said the warm weather helped to draw a crowd to the show. Many of their shows are staged at breweries because it provides a festive and fun atmosphere.

“This is a great opportunity to bring records in because beer and record go great together,” Tim Schoe of MSP Music Expo, said.

MSP Music Expo will be returning to the Rochester area on April 20 for Record Store Day and again later in the year for their fall edition of Rochester Record Show.