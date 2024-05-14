Rochester Rainbow Choir to perform opening act at Rochester Pride

Rochester Pride 2024 is coming up on May 8 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community here in town. Along with many activities, vendors and food there will also be some entertainment. Among the list will be Rochester Rainbow Choir that will be performing the opening act.

Rochester Pride will be from noon to 5 p.m. at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A full list of events taking place can be found on the Rochester MN Pride Instagram page.