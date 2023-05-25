Rochester pools, beaches set to open for summer season

(ABC 6 News) – Summer is just around the corner and the City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department shared details on several options for families to “cool off.”

The City said Foster-Arend Beach and Cascade Lake Beach will open on Saturday, May 27 and Silver Lake Pool is scheduled to open on June 3. Meanwhile, Solders Field Memorial Pool will be closed this season due to renovation.

The beach hours at Foster-Arend Beach, located at 4051 River Road NE, will be 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. There is no admission charge and no lifeguards will be on duty.

The beach hours at Cascade Lake Beach, located at 88 23rd Avenue SW, will be 6:00 a.m. through dusk seven days a week through Labor Day. There is no admission charge and no lifeguards will be on duty..

Meanwhile, Silver Lake Pool, located at 840 7th St. SE, will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. It will be open June 3 through approximately Aug. 20. Lifeguards will be on duty during open swim hours.

Daily fees for pools are $5 for youth (ages 2-17), $6 for adults (ages 18+), and FREE for those under age 2. There is also an option to purchase 10 youth/adult tickets for a cost of $40. A season pass is $50 for an individual or $200 for a family. Pools are available for pool parties and private rentals. A season pass can be purchased, HERE.

The Parks & Rec Department also said the Lincolnshire Splash Pad, located at 5276 Members Pkwy NW, will open soon after Memorial Day weekend.

While Soldiers Field Pool will not be open for the 2023 season, during the May 23 Park Board Study Session the Park Board approved the staff recommendation to award the bid and work with Global Specialty for the major aquatics components. This $6.8 million dollar part of the project includes the 50-meter pool, lazy river, splash/wading pool areas and three water slides. It is planned to reopen for the 2024 season.