Rochester police seek help finding missing Rochester woman

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Rochester woman.

34-year-old Alice Faye Dobmeier was last seen on March 3, leaving her residence in southwest Rochester. Police believe she may have been featured in a picture on social media, posted from the Culver’s restaurant on Broadway Ave on March 3. Her phone last pinged near the Menard’s in south Rochester on March 4th, around 5 p.m.

Friends & family say that they’ve been unable to get in touch with Dobmeier, which they say is very unlike her. According to police, Dobmeier has long brown hair, blue eyes, & is 5’9″, weighing around 160 lbs. She was last seen with her hair tied up, wearing glasses, & a maroon shirt with a picture of Texas on it.

Anyone with any information on Dobmeier’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rochester Police Department.