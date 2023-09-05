UPDATE: Missing Rochester woman found safe

(ABC 6 News) – RPD says a missing Rochester woman was found safe just hours after issuing a missing person notice.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Rochester Police Department issued an alert via their Facebook page asking the public to be on the look out for a missing vulnerable adult, who left Essex Park Apartments sometime in the afternoon.

Roughly 3 hours later, police issued a statement saying she had been located and is safe.

Previous story

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have posted an alert for a missing woman.

The vulnerable adult left Essex Park Apartments on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5.

She is a 59-year-old Black woman wearing a white shirt, standing about 5’4″ tall.

Residents should call 507-328-6800 if they spot her.