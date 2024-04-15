Rochester police investigate jewelry store break-in

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are investigating break-in at Lasker Jewelers Sunday morning.

According to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, police responded to an alarm at the store on 1st Avenue, and found that the front doors were broken and a jewelry case had been smashed.

Several pieces of jewelry were found on the ground, according to Grayson.

Surveillance video showed a man in a black jacket and white mask running from the scene, Grayson said, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rochester police detective Rademacher at 507-328-2733.