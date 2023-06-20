Rochester police fire pepper ball, break down barricade during downtown mental health crisis

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police broke down a barricade and took a man into custody so he could receive mental health treatment Monday night.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, a 31-year-old man at the Riverwalk Apartments (449 E Center Street) was throwing items, including a speaker and a blender, off his 4th-floor balcony around 4:50 p.m. June 19.

The man’s parents called police and told them the Rochester man was delusional.

Rochester police obtained a key for the man’s apartment, used a pepper ball round to try to force the man out, then pushed through a barricade he created and took the man into custody for a “transport hold” or “peace hold,” Moilanen said.

Moilanen said the man was taken to St. Marys Hospital for evaluation.