Rochester Police Department 2023 Awards Ceremony

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department honored their everyday heroes on Thursday night. The annual awards ceremony recognizes those who went above and beyond while serving the community.

Every day, law enforcement put themselves in dangerous situations to protect their communities.

While many may see it as just a responsibility to uphold, the ceremony makes sure their efforts don’t go unnoticed.

Throughout the past year, RPD responded to 62,000 calls, which equates to around 170 calls a day.

RPD invited its officers and their families to spend the evening looking back on the standout moments from 2023.

“It’s particularly important for us to celebrate this, as it’s something that I get to see on a daily basis but it’s really important for their families to see and the public to see as well,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said.

A few of the awards handed out include letters of recognition, lifesaving and valor awards.

The night allowed officers to share their proud moments with their families and see that the work they’re doing makes a huge impact on the community.

The evening served as a reminder to all of the sacrifices law enforcement make each and every day.

After seeing a decline in crime in the Med City, officers are looking forward to another year spent serving the city.