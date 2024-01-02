Rochester parking returns to one hour free

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) -A program to more frequent and longer visits to downtown Rochester during the holiday shopping season is coming to an end, Rochester’s downtown parking ramps return to one hour free starting tomorrow.

Rochester City council authorized a temporary change to the free parking window at downtown parking ramps during the months of November and December, expanding it from one hour to two hours.

The public is reminded that parking downtown at city ramps and meters is always free on the weekends.