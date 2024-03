(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Utilities says approximately 2,303 customers were without power on Tuesday morning.

The RPU stated on Facebook that a tree took down an overhead line in the southwest portion of Rochester, causing the outage.

Crews worked to safely remove the tipped tree and managed to restore power to the affected neighborhoods.

To stay up to date with the latest Rochester outages, you can check RPU’s Outage Tracker.