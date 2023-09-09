Rochester motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Wabasha County

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in the hospital in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle in Wabasha County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 30-year-old Andrew Knudson was riding his motorcycle west on Highway 60 when he crashed just after 2:30 p.m.

Knudson suffered from life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Knudson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office as well as Lake City Fire and Ambulance also responded to the scene.