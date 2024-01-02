Rochester mayor to host State of the City event on Jan. 10

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton will host a “State of the City” event at the Mayo Civic Center on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with an optional breakfast.

The mayor and community leaders will reflect on the city’s 2023 accomplishments and goals going into 2024.

The program is free for the public. However the optional breakfast is $14.

Breakfast begins at 7:15 a.m. To RSVP for the optional breakfast call 507-328-2700 or email Michon Rogers at mrogers@rochestermn.gov.

Programming begins at 7:30 a.m.