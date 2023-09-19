Rochester Mayor proclaims September as ‘Elderly Network’ month

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton making a major announcement Monday afternoon, proclaiming the month of Sept. as “Elder Network Month”.

Elder Network is a non-profit celebrating 35 years of providing both free and low-cost services to seniors and their caregivers across southeast Minn.

It served around 2,000 people in 2022, with about 80-100 volunteers across four counties.

Members say they could not be happier with the proclamation.

“Elder Network will continue to do what it’s doing and that is to respond to kind of current needs and changes in systems in order to offer service to older adults,” said Mary Doucette, the founder of Elder Network.

Doucette says the non-profit is always looking for monetary donations and for people in the community to volunteer to care for the most beloved people in the area.

There will be a gala hosted by the Elder Network Saturday, Sept. 23, at 5:15 p.m. at the Rochester International Event Center.