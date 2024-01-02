Rochester mayor appointed to National League of Cities vice chair of human development committee

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was appointed to vice chair of the National League of Cities 2024 Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee.

Norton will serve a one-year term providing strategic direction and guidance for the league’s advocacy agenda and policy priorities on workforce development, education, early childhood, public health care, mental health parity, immigration reform and more.

According to the National League of Cities (NLC), Norton will play a key role in shaping NLC policy positions before Congress.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees play an important role in helping policymakers in Washington understand the issues and challenges facing America at the local level,” said NLC president David Sander. “I’m thrilled to have Mayor Norton lead NLC’s Human Development committee this year, and look forward to working with her to strengthen the federal-local partnership, and grow our common knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our communities”