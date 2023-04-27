Rochester man who allegedly fled police on scooter in 2022 accused of nearly identical crime ahead of sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – Brandon Vernon Wenthold, 40, was arrested for fleeing police on a moped on Rochester’s bike trails of 7th Avenue SE in August of 2022.

Wenthold pleaded guilty to fleeing police, as well as charges of 3rd- and 5th-degree drug possession in March of 2023, and is scheduled to be sentenced in Olmsted County Court on the afternoon of Thursday, April 27.

Two days ago, Wenthold appeared in Olmsted County Court on charges of fleeing police on a scooter, 5th-degree drug possession, and driving after license revocation dated April 10, 2023.

According to court records, Wenthold was once again arrested near 7th Avenue SE, after a Rochester police officer initiated a traffic stop “based upon careless driving and failure to display a rear license plate.”

According to court documents, Wenthold nearly crashed before pulling over in the 900 block of 7th Avenue SE, then told the officer he had hypodermic needles in his pocket.

Rochester police claim the officer found about 1.5 grams of meth on Wenthold, as well as an electronic scale.

Wenthold’s next court appearance on the 2023 charges is scheduled for June 8.