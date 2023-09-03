Rochester man veers off Highway 52 and strikes light pole; non-life threatening injuries

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in the hospital after he veered off Highway 52 and struck a light pole Saturday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 53-year-old Patrick Hrabe was driving south on Highway 52 when he veered off of the road, striking some signs and a light pole.

Hrabe is being treated at Saint Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening conditions. Hrabe was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Chatfield Ambulance, Chatfield Fire as well as the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.