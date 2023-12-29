Rochester man pleads guilty to impregnating child

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man pleaded guilty Thursday to impregnating a 12-year-old.

Troyonta Antjuan Lee, 20, was arrested in July after a 12-year-old girl’s mother contacted police and said her child had was pregnant, and she had told a family member Lee had sexually abused her since kindergarten — when the child would have been around age 5.

According to court documents, the child’s pregnancy was confirmed and treated by medical professionals.

Lee pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child, including penetration, in exchange for the dismissal of a second 1st-degreee criminal sexual conduct–cause injury, use coercion charge.

In exchange for his plea, the state agreed to cap their sentencing recommendation at 172 months, or about 14 years, according to Lee’s plea agreement.

A 172-month sentence is “top-of-box,” or unusually long, but within Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines, according to court documents.

The prosecution had previously moved for an upward dispositional departure, or an even longer sentence outside of Minnesota’s usual guidelines, based on the severity and length of the sexual abuse.

Lee has been held in the Olmsted County ADC since his arrest in July. His plea agreement indicated that he would be released ahead of his sentencing date.

Lee’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2024.