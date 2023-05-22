Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was injured after his motorcycle lost control and went into a ditch in Fillmore County on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. A 2016 Harley Davidson was traveling westbound on Highway 30 when it lost control and went into a ditch near mile post 262 in Rushford.

The driver, 73-year-old Darrell Phillips of Rochester, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The MSP said he was wearing a helmet.

MSP was assisted at the scene by Rushford Fire and Ambulance.