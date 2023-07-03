Rochester man in custody, faces multiple drug charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is in custody facing drug charges after deputies found cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl pills.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Lance Giwa of Rochester was arrested on Friday, June 30, at approximately 9:50 p.m. after a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Marion Rd.

A deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle, and asked Giwa to step out of the vehicle.

Giwa became uncompliant, rolling up the windows, and demanding to speak to a supervisor.

When he eventually got out the vehicle, the deputy noticed a bulge in his sock, and after a search of his person, the deputy discovered a bag of cocaine.

Upon searching the vehicle, another bag of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and 150 M30 pills which contained fentanyl.

The discovery of cash in the vehicle led deputies to believe Giwa intended to sell the drugs.

Giwa was arrested and taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention center and is facing two charges of 2nd degree drug possession, and 5th degree drug possession.

Giwa also is charged with two misdemeanors for speeding and possessing drug paraphernalia.