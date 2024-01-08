Rochester man facing drug, firearm charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces drug and firearm charges following a traffic stop Saturday, Jan. 6.
According to Lt. Jennifer Hodgman with Rochester police, an officer at 11th Avenue and 7th Street NW allegedly saw a car run a stop sign around 1:45 a.m. and drove behind it.
According to reports, the driver immediately pulled over, without the officer activating lights or sirens.
Police allege that the officer made contact with the driver, 25-year-old Don Cornelius Morgan, and saw a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance on the floor by his feet.
Police claim the substance tested presumptively positive for cocaine, and weighed 13 grams.
Hodgman said according to reports, after Morgan was taken into custody, officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a handgun, magazines, and 42 pills that tested positive for MDMA in a “fidden compartment.”
Morgan faces recommended charges of 2nd- and 4th-degree drug possession, carrying a pistol without a permit, and driving after license revocation, Hodgman said.