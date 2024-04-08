Rochester man charged with burglary, assault

Rochester Brass Knuckles Assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces assault and burglary charges following a Friday night altercation.

Justin Tayte Peterson, 34, was charged Monday with felony 1st-degree burglary–assault person in building/on property; misdemeanor 5th-degree assault; and misdemeanor theft.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3800 block of Highway 14 East, Marion Township, at about 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

A woman said she had been assaulted and strangled by Peterson, and allegedly told deputies Peterson had displayed a brass knuckle taser, and stolen her phone.

Court documents filed April 8 allege that Peterson approached the woman in an aggressive manner because she was having a loud verbal argument with another party, pushed her into her apartment, and lifted her off the ground by her neck.

According to court documents, deputies took Peterson into custody and recorded an “excited utterance” that he didn’t care that he “put (his) hand’s on a woman’s neck because she wouldn’t shut … up while (he) was trying to sleep.”

Peterson’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 7.