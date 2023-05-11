Rochester man arrested on charge of molesting teenager

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday after failing to appear for his criminal sexual conduct hearing in Olmsted County Court.

According to court documents, Rochester police spoke to a 16-year-old in October of 2022, who told investigators 38-year-old Brandan Albin had molested her while she slept.

Court documents allege that at different times, Albin claimed he touched the juvenile in a nonsexual manner, comforted the juvenile, and admitted to touching the juvenile sexually while mistaking her for an adult woman who in the area.

According to court documents, Albin failed to appear for a scheduled hearing March 28, 2023, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The warrant was quashed and re-issued with an updated spelling of Albin’s name in early May, and Albin was taken into custody Wednesday, May 10.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.