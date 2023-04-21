Rochester man arrested for allegedly filming woman in business’ bathroom, released pending further investigation

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Thursday after Rochester police used surveillance video to find the suspect in an intrusion of privacy case.

According to Rochester police, at about 7:35 a.m. Sunday, April 16, a woman told employees at a business in the 500 block of Crossroads Drive SW, that she had seen a man in the women’s restroom, and thought he was recording her.

The woman confronted the man, who left the bathroom and store quickly and evaded store employees.

Rochester police allegedly used surveillance footage from the business to identify 37-year-old Patrick Gaffron, and arrested him in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue SW.

Tiffany Hawkins with the Olmsted County Attorney’s office said Gaffron was released Friday pending further investigation.

Rochester police said that the incident is still under investigation, as officers were searching Gaffron’s devices for footage.

Gaffron was previously convicted of interfering with privacy–install or use surreptitious device after pleading guilty to filming a woman in a Winona Mayo Clinic bathroom in 2015.