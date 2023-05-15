Rochester man arrested after collision with bicyclist

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces criminal vehicular operation and drug charges after a Friday night collision with a bicyclist, Rochester police said.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, 28-year-old Uriah Flowers was driving southbound on W Silverlake Drive NE when a 41-year-old male bike-rider rode diagonally across the intersection of Silverlake and Civic Center Drive.

According to police, Flowers and the bicyclist collided and a nearby police officer heard the impact.

Moilanen said the officer drove to the scene and made contact with Flowers, who appeared intoxicated.

A search of his 2003 Pontiac Vibe allegedly uncovered a gram of methamphetamine and a pipe with meth residue, Moilanen said.

Flowers was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center May 12, where he faces charges of criminal vehicular operation, 5th-degree controlled substance possession, driving after license revocation, and driving without proof of insurance.

According to Moilanen, a DWI charge is pending, depending on the results of a blood draw at the ADC.

Moilanen said Flowers has four license revocation cases pending in Olmsted County Court, but no convictions.

The bicyclist was taken to St. Marys Hospital and treated for minor injuries, Moilanen said.