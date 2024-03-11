UPDATE: Rochester man charged with DWI, fleeing police after alleged 100+ mile chase

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is behind bars after police said he was drinking and driving, speeding, and would not stop for law enforcement.

An Olmsted County deputy in the 7100 block of College View Road claimed he saw 46-year-old Joseph Rabe driving 106 mph in a 55 mph zone around 9:15 Saturday night.

According to court documents filed Monday, March 11, the deputy turned on his lights and pulled out behind Rabe’s black Ford Expedition, which braked briefly but continued westbound at a high rate of speed.

The deputy allegedly caught up to the car in the 3500 block of College View Road E, and paced the driver at 105 mph in a 50 mph zone.

“Just before reaching East Circle Drive NE, the Expedition’s brake lights came on and it slowed to approximately 90 mph before accelerating to over 100 mph through the red light,” court documents read.

The deputy discontinued the chase for safety reasons, court documents allege, but saw the car “go airborne” over a roundabout at Energy Parkway NE and stop in the parking lot of Olmsted County Community Services at 2117 Campus Drive SE.

According to court documents, the deputy then saw Rabe run from the vehicle and arrested him as he hid under some trees.

Court documents allege that Rabe blew a blood alcohol level of 0.176 — more than twice the legal limit.

According to court documents, after being Mirandized, Rabe allegedly told law enforcement he had seen the deputy’s lights, but “made a bad choice and kept driving because he did not want to stop and was under the influence of alcohol.”

According to the OCSO, Rabe was first taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus before being booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He is currently held at the ADC on $20,000 bail with conditions, including use of an alcohol monitor and random testing, or $40,000 bail with no conditions.

Rabe is scheduled to stand trial on separate 3rd- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in September of this year.

In June of 2023, a woman told law enforcement she fell asleep and woke up to Rabe raping her.

His pretrial hearing in the criminal sexual conduct case is scheduled for Sept. 10, with a jury trial scheduled to begin Sept. 16.