Rochester man accused of smoke shop robbery

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces robbery and fleeing police charges after an incident Monday.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to a smoke shop at 440 Crossroads Drive SW around 9:45 a.m. May 20, after a call about a robbery in progress.

Staff allegedly told police a man left with stolen merchandise, and told them he would “stick them” if they kept trying to stop him.

The staff believed the man had a knife, and let him leave on a bicycle, police claim.

Police allegedly located 27-year-old Dylan Bathke a few blocks away, and arrested him after a foot chase.

Court documents filed Tuesday, May 21 allege that Bathke first “sped away” on his bike, then ran away from officers before being “detained on the ground.”

Police claim the found items reported as stolen from the business in Bathke’s possession.

Bathke was officially charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing police on foot Tuesday. His next appearance is scheduled for June 4.