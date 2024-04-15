Rochester man accused of rape, threatening to shoot teen

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces a 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–injury, use of coercion charge after allegedly threatening to shoot a teenager, then raping her.

Pacomio Campos-Cano, 47, is held in the Olmsted County ADC on $500,000 bail with or without conditions, as of Monday, April 15.

According to court documents, Rochester police responded to a call about a missing 14-year-old Saturday, April 13.

At about 7:10 p.m., a caller on 12th Street SE said the teenager was running northbound on 3rd Avenue.

When police made contact with the juvenile, she said a man had threatened to shoot her, had raped her, and she was bleeding.

According to court documents, the teenager told police a man approached her while she was out of the house, asked her if she had a phone, and said he would shoot her if she did not come with him.

The man had what looked like a pistol “hanging out of his pants,” court documents allege.

According to court documents, the juvenile went with the man, who asked her age, then threatened to shoot her if she did not remove her clothes.

The teenager said Campos-Cano raped her, she began bleeding, went to a bathroom, saw that he had gone outside and ran away from the home.

According to court documents, the teenager directed police to the home, where Campos-Cano was allegedly laying in the yard with blood on his person.

Police also recovered a bloodied towel in the home, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Campos-Cano was charged with 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct in November of 2023, and was released on $0 bail, as long as remained law-abiding and did not assault or harass anyone.

Campos-Cano’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 17.