Rochester man accused of making, sharing child pornography

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of making and disseminating child pornography.

According to RPD Lt. Jennifer Hodgman, investigators served a search warrant in the 4000 block of Valley Drive NW Monday, and took 27-year-old Kevyn Heath into custody.

Police say they received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip alleging that a local couple was creating child pornography, which was collected by a social media account.

According to Rochester police, investigators now believe Heath was acting alone.

He allegedly admitted to involvement Monday, when police served the search warrant and interviewed him.

Police recommended several charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child, use of a child in sexual performance, and dissemination of child pornography.

Heath should appear in court on official charges later today, Hodgman said.