Rochester man accused of hammer assault at grocery store

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police took a man into custody after he allegedly attacked a person in Cub Foods with a hammer.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with RPD, officers received multiple calls from Cub Foods at about 11:27 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they followed the sounds of yelling and screaming to the deli area, where a man was restraining Pedro Vasquez of Rochester, the suspect.

Police took Vasquez, 28, into custody, then spoke to witnesses who said Vasquez had come into the store and acted suspicious, saying things that did not make sense.

A cashier told police Vasquez told him he recognized the cashier and had killed the cashier’s father.

Police suspect Vasquez may have used drugs prior to entering the store, Moilanen said.

Vasquez allegedly entered an employee area and reappeared with a hammer.

Vasquez allegedly chased the man police found restraining him and swung the hammer at him until he tripped–allowing the man to hold him down.

Police say there were no serious injuries and Vasquez did not hit anyone with the hammer.

They are referring charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.