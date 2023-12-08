Rochester man accused of break-in, theft of safe smashed in business parking lot

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces 2nd-degree burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a northwest home to steal a safe.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with Rochester Police, at about 2 p.m. Dec. 4, dispatch received a call from a woman in the 2300 block of 15th Avenue NW, who said her door had been forced open and someone had rifled through her belongings.

A bedroom safe was missing, the woman reported.

A camera at the woman’s front door allegedly showed a suspect entering and leaving the house.

As officers responded to the woman’s house, dispatch received another call from Ford Metro Glass, a window installation business on 40th Avenue NW, Moilanen said.

The staff there told law enforcement that a man had pulled into the parking lot, gotten out of his car, smashed a safe open on the ground, then driven away, leaving the safe and some of the contents in the parking lot.

A Rochester investigator allegedly looked at photos of the suspect and recognized Joseph Daniel, 51, of Rochester, from previous encounters with law enforcement.

According to Moilanen, Daniel was later identified while pawning a ring from the safe at a Rochester shop.

Daniel was arrested Thursday, Dec. 7, and faces a recommended charge of 2nd-degree burglary.