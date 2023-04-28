Rochester looking to revamp water management

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester hosted an open house regarding the development of its new comprehensive surface water management plan.

This is to update the old plan that was implemented in 1999. The new plan will guide how stormwater and surface waters are managed in the future.

There are a lot of topics the plan will cover and expand and there still is a lot of work to make sure this plan is comprehensive.

“Create a more sustainable city with respect to stormwater and our natural resources, our water resources, in a way that connects with residents and really takes us into the future,” Rochester Water Resources Engineer Troy Erickson said.

Erickson anticipates to have the plan finalized this summer where they can begin the final phase.

