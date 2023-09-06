Rochester International Airport Board proposes increase to parking fees in 2024.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport has enjoyed a decade without changes to parking fees. That could be changing as early as net year as the airport board is considering an increase in prices.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will be expiring at the end of 2025 for the airport and the airport board wants to get ahead of funding sources before APRA expires. An increase in parking rates is one way they plan to get ahead on this.

The last time the airport raised parking fees was in 2014. In this proposed change they expect to increase rates a dollar a year from 2024-2028. While those prices increase, the amount of time people can spend parked airport for free will also increase from a half hour to a full hour.

“We wanted to make sure that people coming to pick up loved ones or visitors had a gracious amount of time to pick those passengers up. They can park in the parking lot for an hour for free, right now it’s only a half hour. So we’re matching what the rest of the municipalities does in relationship to the hour free parking,” said John Reed, Rochester International Airport Executive Director.

With the board approving the changes that could be in place as early as January 2024. The next phase in this plan is heading to the Rochester City Council for approval during one of their November meetings.