Rochester Hosts Pride Festival

(ABC 6 News) – Thousands came together at soldiers field Saturday afternoon for a gay ol’time celebrating pride in Rochester.

Pride is a day for allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community to come together and support one another. People in attendance Saturday say they’re celebrating what make them different.

It’s just a place full of love and positivity and it’s so nice to finally see love and positivity in Rochester,” said Gracie Salvaggio of Austin, MN.

“Leaving this, in general, I’m going to feel a lot better than I do,” added Anna Wojcik. “Because there’s so much negativity around and this is such a positive force.”

The thousands of people in attendance had the opportunity to shop for art from local vendor, check out local LGBTQ organizations, and listen to music from local artists.

“It’s really a very special moment to have. So we’re celebrating Pride, celebrating each other, and celebrating love,” said local drag queen Gosh Alice Jones, who MC’d the event.

In a time of increased anit-LGBTQ legislation and hate in states around the country, pride organizers say their goal this year is to provide an inclusive, stress-free pace for people to have fun.

Many people are walked away from pride on Saturday feeling a greater sense of acceptance and support from the Rochester community.