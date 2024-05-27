Rochester honors the fallen

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Soldiers’ Field Veterans Memorial on Monday and as it always does stand to honor those who proudly served our county and a place for the community to gather and remember.

The Memorial Day ceremony in Soldiers’ Field was not one of sorrow or grief but rather one of honor and patriotism.

“I’m here not only to honor the millions of people that served our country, but to remember the shipmate that I had, the 34 who were killed in 1967,” said Glen Oliphant.

Oliphant served during the Vietnam War and say it was an honor to put on the uniform.

“I was very patriotic when I joined the service, I really believed in our country, and I really believed it was important to serve,” said Oliphant.

Hundreds of others who didn’t serve came to pay their respects including members of the Century High School Band.

“I have a lot of family who served in the military, so it means a lot to me personally too because I get to support them as well and while also supporting the community said Century student Matthew Tollefson.

“All the people put in so much to make the country the way it is now, and I feel like that should be honored because freedom isn’t something you should take for granted,” said Century student Nessa Geske.

A freedom fought and died for. Many who have served say it changes you.

“Serving in the military really changed people’s lives especially when you are in wars, and you see the affects what wars have to do,” said Oliphant.

A common message during the ceremony and as inscribed in the granite at the memorial. “Let is not forget these veterans for they have shown the world that freedom is never free.”