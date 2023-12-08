Rochester honors beginning of Hanukkah with Menorah lighting

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – As most everyone is enjoying the holidays, the city of Rochester is honoring people of all faiths and making them feel welcomed in our community.

Thursday morning, the city hosted a ceremony with Chabad of Southern Minnesota, to honor the beginning of Hanukkah tonight by lighting a menorah in the city hall’s rotunda. Over 20 community members and city employees gathered to honor the start of the holiday.

“It means the world to me to have a city that we live in that knows the importance of always identifying ways of bringing more light and illuminating our communities with religious freedom,” said Rabbi Shloime Greene of Chabad of Southern Minnesota. “And expressions of our faith in the public sphere is very meaningful.”

Chabad of Southern Minnesota will be hosting a Chanukah extravaganza this upcoming Tuesday, December 12 at the Chateau Theatre. The event is free and open to all.